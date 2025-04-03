Next Week at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield City Hall is set to welcome an incredible line-up of events next week, offering something for music lovers, comedy fans, and theatre enthusiasts alike. Don't miss your chance to experience these unforgettable performances—secure your tickets now before it's too late!

Gabrielle – Wednesday April 9

After selling out all 32 nights of her 30 Years of Dreaming tour, Gabrielle returns for her biggest UK tour yet! The R&B and soul sensation will take to the stage with a setlist full of timeless classics and new favourites, joined by very special guest Tunde from the Lighthouse Family. Expect a night of nostalgia, powerhouse vocals, and pure magic.

Sheffield International Concert Season 2024/25 – Borusan Istanbul PO – Thursday April 10

For the first time ever, Turkey’s leading orchestra, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, will grace the stage of Sheffield City Hall. Under the direction of the renowned Carlo Tenan, the concert features Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, and the dynamic Humoresque (Nasreddin Hoca) by Ferit Tüzün. Pablo Ferrández, one of the most exciting cellists of his generation, will bring Saint-Saëns’ passionate First Cello Concerto to life.

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday April 11 & Saturday April 12

Laughter is guaranteed as Sheffield’s longest-running comedy club returns for two nights of stand-up brilliance! With a top-notch compere and three hilarious comedians performing in the intimate Memorial Hall, this is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a night of comedy gold.

Cirque de Celine – My Heart Will Go On Tribute – Friday April 11

A fusion of Celine Dion’s greatest hits and circus artistry! Cirque de Celine brings together aerialists, acrobats, and dazzling visuals, set to iconic songs like The Power of Love, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, and My Heart Will Go On. A must-see for fans of music, theatre, and spectacle.

The Jerseys – Saturday April 12

Step back in time with The Jerseys, as they pay tribute to the legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. With stunning harmonies, classic hits like Sherry, Walk Like A Man, and Big Girls Don’t Cry, and an electrifying finale featuring Oh What A Night!, this show is a celebration of one of music’s most iconic groups.

With an unbeatable mix of live music, orchestral brilliance, comedy, and theatrical spectacle, Sheffield City Hall is the place to be next week! Don’t miss out—book your tickets now at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.