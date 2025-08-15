New world tour for Sheffield theatre company's powerful show
Roots Mbili Theatre was created by Ugandan-born writer, actor, director John Rwothomack, creative producer Sam Holland and digital director Smart Banda, to platform unheard stories and artists across different cultures.
Far Gone, a heartbreaking story of a young boy’s journey from childhood innocence to a forcibly recruited child soldier in Northern Uganda, is now heading to stages in the UK, America, Taiwan and South Africa.
It will first return to Sheffield Theatres from September 17 for five homecoming performances that kickstart the global tour.
John, who wrote Far Gone, inspired by his real-life experience of nearly being kidnapped by the Lord’s Resistance Army aged eight, said: “As an artist, it’s one thing to work internationally. To tour your own work globally feels incredibly special.
“We are humbled to take this important piece of work across four continents.
“I hope the heartbreaking story will resonate with audiences around the world, and new or returning audiences in Sheffield too.”
Roots Mbili Theatre’s shows primarily focus on stories from Africa and the African diaspora. The company’s work has been showcased on national tours. In 2024, their show Lines finished at New York’s La Mama Theatre.
Far Gone unflinchingly shines a light on the abductions of tens of thousands of children carried out by the brutal rebel force, the LRA, across Central and East Africa.
The ‘captivating and powerful’ play received five-star reviews on a successful national tour in 2022.
John, aged 31, added: “I made a promise to myself that I would tell this story one day. These guerrilla groups and child kidnappings are still a reality around the world; we have to show that in a truthful way.
“When I finished training as an actor, I thought the UK’s theatre scene was not set up to represent my voice, nor that of many others.
“So I knew if I wanted to be truly heard, I would have to build a space to do it.
“At Roots Mbili Theatre, we are dedicated to pinpointing views and stories that are not on the radar of theatre to give them the platform they deserve.”
As the show embarks on a global tour, new, never-before-seen parts will be added to Far Gone, a story told through humour, poetry and physical theatre.
Nigerian director Mojisola Kareem directs Far Gone. It was originally co-produced with Sheffield Theatres and is going international thanks to funding from Arts Council England.
Far Gone is at Sheffield’s Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (September 17-20) and The Lowry in Manchester (Oct 8-10).
It will also appear at: the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City, the Dadaocheng International Arts Festival in Tainan, Tainan Arts Museum, and The Baxter Theatre Centre and Joburg Theatre in Cape Town over winter before finishing in London next year.
Tickets for the Sheffield performances can be booked now at https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/far-gone-root-mbili.