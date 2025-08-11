New Sheffield theatre show tells man's extraordinary story

A man whose life was thrown into turmoil by an immigration injustice will share his extraordinary story in a new Sheffield theatre show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University studentTafadzwa Muchenje was 20 when he received a deportation letter from the Home Office that wrongfully revoked his right to remain in the UK.

It told him to return to Zimbabwe, a country he had not been to since he was a baby, while his mum and siblings could stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The error took three years to challenge, in which time Tadadzwa was removed from his performing arts studies in London, could not graduate or work. The decision was eventually overturned at a First-tier Tribunal.

Tafadzwa was just 20 when his life was thrown into turmoil. Image: Smart Banda

Now 30, he has written the solo show Ripples with pioneering arts charity Stand & Be Counted Theatre, launching at Sheffield’s Bloc Projects from September 5.

Tafadzwa said: “The show is absolutely an act of defiance.

‘After I received that letter, I was hopeless and lost. It was three years of waiting, not knowing what my future was.

“From the moment that decision was overturned, I have been trying to make up for lost time, showing the Home Office and everybody that I can do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripples runs in Sheffield from September 5

“This experience has left a scar on my life, one I don’t think I will ever recover from, but it’s not going to stop me.”

Ripples is written and performed by Tafadzwa.

He now works for Channel 4 and also supports various men’s mental health causes.

Tafadzwa added: “I wanted to tell my story in a way that resonates with people, through humour and sadness, but that is also relatable.

Tafadzwa Muchenje wrote Ripples about his experience. Image: Smart Banda

“I hope Ripples gives people hope. The show is raw and honest because if I can show my strength in adversity, people can also walk away with hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can create this ripple where you have got lots of people sharing hope and belief.”

Ripples runs at Bloc Projects until September 13. It then moves to Oldham’s 1853 Studios & Gallery from September 17-20.

It is directed by Rosie MacPherson, the Sheffield-based joint CEO and Artistic Director of Stand & Be Counted Theatre.

The UK’s first theatre of sanctuary worked with Tafadzwa on the previous project, Where We Began, a critically acclaimed stage play, and follow-up documentary, Where We Are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie said: “It’s really exciting to see Tafadzwa’s first writing commission, and his story, come to life on stage.

“The confidence he has now as an artist is incredible after so many of his plans as a young person were derailed. Now he is writing his own show and performing it.

“Ripples is a beautiful portrayal of the things that aren’t always visible to others and a radical demonstration of what a hostile immigration environment does. It’s such a wonderful, poetic middle finger to that.

“It is about keeping going and a rallying cry to everyone who believes in the power of welcome. I think it’s also a love letter to the community that has supported Tafadzwa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Ripples are limited to 24 per show at Bloc Projects on Eyre Lane in Sheffield city centre.

To book tickets, from £12, visit https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/ripples

The show is funded by Arts Council England and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, with support from Sheffield Theatres and Oldham Coliseum.

​