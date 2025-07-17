NEW "QUIRKY" SHEFFIELD AUTHOR RELEASES HIS DEBUT NOVEL
I came up to Sheffield as a student in 1977, didn't like the course, dropped out, but stayed here working for another three years. Then, after living in London for 32 years and raising a family, I came back again in 2012. I always said that if the opportunity came I would go back and, when the time was right, I did. Because I love it. The authenticity; people actually make things here! The friendliness of course. And the sense that you are close to nature; the wildness, the hills are just a short bus ride or drive away, you don't have to trudge through endless waves of suburbia to reach them.
I spent 25 years in the civil service and witnessed the best and worst of it. Including the back-biting, self-serving and gimmickry. So when I decided to try my hand at writing a novel, two things were obvious. Firstly, that I had to use that experience to the full, and second that it had to have a strong Sheffield connection. I like to write quirky stuff, to imagine a normal situation and then put something truly absurd slap bang in the middle of it.
So in "Prepare for the Zargian Delegation!" I imagined that a disparate group of servants were asked to form a project team to make proposals on how to engage with beings from the Planet Zarg who were sending a delegation to visit us. Their proposals range from the absurd, to the patently self-serving, to the plain scary, with an unexpected plot twist at the end. It is a great satirical read for anyone with a quirky sense of humour. I hope you buy it and enjoy it.