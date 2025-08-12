New family concert's Sheffield premiere will be 'special' autumn experience

The Big Dreaming will be launched at Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday, 5th October, during Sensoria Festival, the UK’s festival of music, film and digital media.

City charity Concerteenies has created the event as the latest in their Musical Stories series of concerts, which brings popular children’s books to life with new, top-quality live music.

Families will also be able to get into the seasonal spirit with themed crafts, chocolate drinks, cosy spaces to relax and a sensory corner at the two interactive performances.

Polly Ives, CEO of Concerteenies, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our brand new musical story in such a historic venue as part of Sensoria Festival.

“The Big Dreaming is a warm, magical book, and we hope this will be a very special experience for families to cuddle up and make lifelong memories together.”

During the concert, pianist Annabelle Lawson and narrator Polly will perform new music composed by award-winning Paul Rissmann, based on Michael Rosen and Daniel Egnéus’s book.

The concerts feature animations by Victor Craven, who has collaborated with the London Symphony Orchestra and Royal Opera House. He has designed stunning new digital animations to bring to life the story of an adventurous young bear as he seeks out dreams before hibernation.

This ties in with the digital element of Sensoria, and also Concerteenies’ focus on creating real-life musical experiences for young children and their grown-ups to enjoy together.

Polly added: “There is growing concern that many children spend more time in the digital world, being influenced by online content and characters, than in the real world with educators or family members.

“Our Musical Stories project provides meaningful ways to add digital elements to the concert experience through co-listening.

“And it also inspires families to continue this experience by reading and playing together at home.”

The new performances follow successful Concerteenies events at last year’s Sensoria Festival. This year’s festival runs from 2-5 October and also includes an exclusive, sold-out performance by iconic Sheffield band Cabaret Voltaire and the leading industry event SensoriaPro.

Jo Wingate, director and founder of Sensoria Festival, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Concerteenies back to premiere their new Musical Story.

“We love witnessing the wide-eyed wonder of the children as they arrive, and this time we’ll be cosying up with crafts, warm chocolate and an even warmer atmosphere.”

The Big Dreaming is ideal for children aged three to eight and will be performed across South Yorkshire after the tour.

Creative activities at the premiere will include making dream-catchers. Children will be able to join in with songs, actions and Makaton signs or just listen and daydream.

Composer Paul Rissmann and digital animator Victor Craven will also be in attendance.

Tickets cost £3.85 for children, £11.55 for adults, and under-ones go free.

Visit sensoria.org.uk to book and browse the festival programme.

