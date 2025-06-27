New exhibition at the Millennium Gallery explores a spectacular world of colour

This summer, a major new exhibition at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery invites visitors to explore a spectacular world of colour. Opening on Thursday 19 June , Colour brings together over 150 objects spanning art, science, nature and cultural histories alongside a host of family friendly interactives in time for the summer school holidays.

Colour is a constant source of wonder – it is key to helping us make sense of the world, used to communicate by wildlife, plants and people alike. It has the power to symbolise who we are and what we believe and is at the heart of some of our most enduring traditions. This new exhibition will delve deep into the dazzling kaleidoscope of shades and hues that surround us to investigate colour in all its forms – how we see it, how it’s made, how it’s used and what it means.

Visitors will be able to see artwork by Hokusai, Kandinsky, Bridget Riley, Andy Warhol and more, alongside examples of exquisitely crafted decorative ceramics. Other objects on display include beautiful bird plumage and iridescent insects which show how colour is used in the natural world and textiles demonstrating the rich spectrum of natural and manmade pigments and dyes.

The exhibition is brought together around four key themes:

Cultural Advisor Charu Asthana with her family wedding sari on loan to the Colour exhibition at the Millennium Gallery

How is Colour Made? explores the many sources of colour pigments and dyes – from plants to insects, minerals and chemicals, as well as how iridescence is created

Is Colour Useful? reflects on how colour is utilised for communication by humans, animal and plants, as well as providing a camouflaged disguise for a range of wildlife.

What Does Colour Mean? looks at the meanings we attach to colour, how those meanings can differ and change, and how colour can reflect our history, identity, culture and beliefs.

What is Colour? examines the science behind how we see colour – how humans and animals perceive colour differently, how technology changes the way we see colour and what happens when colour fades over time

The themes are brought to life in vibrant displays inviting visitors to reflect on the role colour plays in their lives and the world around then. Further highlights of the exhibition include:

A new large-scale mural by artist Grace Visions adorning the back wall of the exhibition space, created as part of Sheffield’s Lick of Paint street art festival

Pre-historic gold jewellery showing the value of colour across millennia

A diamante-studded Trinidadian carnival costume and Victorian mourning dress illustrating how colour can imbue clothing with cultural significance

A striking Rangoli sand art installation created by Sheffield artist Ishita Chatterjee

A host of family friendly interactive activities including optical illusions, dressing up, lightboxes and trails

The exhibition has been created in collaboration with a group of local Cultural Advisors, who have helped shape the themes and stories showcased throughout the displays. The Cultural Advisors have also generously loaned a number of objects to the exhibition, including a hand-woven cotton keffiyeh scarf from Yemen and a handmade Renda de filé blouse from Brazil.

Colour exhibition at the Millennium Gallery.

Colour has been created for the Museums and Galleries Network for Exhibition Touring (MAGNET), with Art Fund support and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. It has been curated by Sheffield Museums, in partnership with Tullie Museum and Art Gallery, Carlisle,Hampshire Cultural Trust , Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery and Bristol Museum and Art Gallery.

Lucy Cooper, Exhibitions and Displays Curator at Sheffield Museums said:

‘Colour is such a fundamental part of our lives and the world around us, it sometimes easy to overlook how remarkable it really is. This exhibition, created with our MAGNET partners and our brilliant Cultural Advisors, will shine a spotlight on colour and the world of wonders it represents.’

Colour opens at Millennium Gallery on Thursday 19 June and and continues until Sunday 14 September – entry to the exhibition is free, suggested donation £5.

Colour exhibition at the Millennium Gallery. Photo © Andy Brown

Colour will subsequently tour to the following venues: Tullie, Carlisle, 26 September 2025 – 25 January 2026; Gosport Museum & Art Gallery, Hampshire: 7 February – 24 April 2026; Royal Albert Memorial Museum, Exeter, 23 May – 6 Sept 2026; and Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, 26 October 2026 – 31 January 2027.