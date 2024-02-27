Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Era Square’s £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill has unveiled free monthly Ibiza Sessions with live DJs until late as part of its now weekly After Dark nights.

Celebrated platinum artist Philip George will be spinning the discs this Saturday, March 2, with support from Brooke Coldwell and Ian Hudson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One month later, on Saturday March 30, K Klass will be on the decks and headlining the monthly Ibiza Sessions night.

Ibiza night in action

Every other Friday and Saturday night – other than those dedicated to the Balearic beats of Ibiza – will be After Dark Sessions with DJs every night.

Panenka Bar & Grill – which opened in mid-December – has already attracted guests from as far away as Edinburgh and London.

Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, helped unveil the venue in front of hundreds of guests in December and the VIP trend has continued – city-born boxing legends Johnny Nelson and Dave Coldwell were recent visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panenka Bar & Grill is the brainchild of city-born entrepreneur and IPM Group Boss Rick Bailey who has installed private executive boxes; VIP karaoke rooms and equipped the venue with “arguably the most cutting-edge VR technology in the country”.

Ibiza night in action

The destination blends cutting-edge technology with modern Asian fusion food and offers a truly immersive experience for sports fans with 35 screens and a Sheffield-first – the country’s only virtual reality pods that allow groups the chance to experience a fully immersive gaming experience in their own luxury private room.

Rick Bailey, who already owns West Street’s busy Fire Pit bar/eatery and successfully re-launched Silversmiths Restaurant in the city centre, said: “We want to provide one of the finest, late night experiences in the region. We’re keeping it free but won’t compromise on the quality of the DJs or the vibe.

“I’m proud to say this is now one of the finest leisure destinations in the region and visitor numbers over our first weeks have far surpassed expectations.”

Panenka Bar & Grill also caters for families and kids eat free every Sunday.