New Christmas family trail in Sheffield city centre

A new Christmas family adventure has been launched in Sheffield city centre as part of the festive shopping season.

Brearley Bear’s Christmas Disco is the latest free, interactive trail created by the Sheffield Business Improvement District.

People who take part must follow clues to find seven animal characters which are hidden in shops and leisure destinations.

By noting down which item each character is taking to a Christmas disco, they help Brearley Bear complete his merry mission.

Children can receive a second reward for posting their pre-written letters in an enchanted postbox

There are wrapped gifts and rewards for every child who successfully finishes the trail.

Ian Mott, business and visitor liaison officer for Sheffield BID, said: “Our Christmas trails have always been very successful.

“It’s great to get more people into the city centre, especially younger people to get them used to visiting.

“It is partly about footfall and bringing in a new generation to the city centre.

One of the characters people must find on the trail

“But also it allows families to kill two birds with one stone - they can entertain their children for free and get some Christmas shopping done.“Going round the shops is a lot more fun for little ones if there are fun characters to find.”

More than 2,000 people took part in the last Brearley Bear trail in 2022.

The new version takes in different parts of the city centre, from retail hotspots like Orchard Square to leisure destination The Light cinema.

It also features some newer openings, like the Tenpin bowling and games centre on Angel Street.

The trail is taking place alongside other Sheffield Christmas events

Ian added: “We try to get some newer businesses on there so people can also discover the changes to the city centre as they go.”

The trail runs until Christmas Eve, which falls on Tuesday, December 24 this year.

Maps for the trail can be collected from Sheffield BID’s wrapped-up HQ on Surrey Street.

Inside the HQ children can also post pre-written letters to Father Christmas in an enchanted letterbox, with an extra reward for those who do so.

Ian Mott inside the newly trimmed BID HQ on Surrey Street

Completed maps must be handed into the BID office for children to collect their rewards.

There is no need to complete the trail in one go.

If people need to plan several visits for time or logistical reasons, three of the destinations to find are located on The Moor.

The other four are scattered around Orchard Square, Fargate, Angel Street and inside the Winter Garden.

The BID office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm and on Sundays between 11 am and 4 pm. Christmas Eve opening hours are 10 am until 4 pm.

For other FAQs or to download and print a trail map at home, visit sheffieldchristmastrail.com