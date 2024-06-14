Nether Edge garden a perfect setting for some Shakespearean magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Think the works of William Shakespeare is all a bit too highbrow and fancy for you? Dream On!

Easy Street Theatre Company are aiming to prove that the Bard can be a blast as they present a open air production of the hit musical version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Dream On will be staged in the picturesque garden of the company’s home at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge on July 7 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Presented by the Easy Street Juniors, the cast will be made up of talented young performers aged just seven to 13.

Adapted by acclaimed composer Malcolm Sircom, it’s a fresh fun take on Shakespeare’s comedy of runaway lovers, feisty fairies…and a man called Bottom stumbling around an enchanted wood with an ass’s head.

And to add an extra topical twist to a familiar story, this new version even has a backdrop of the Olympic Games!

“This is the family perfect show for high summer,” said Dream On director Amanda Tyas.

“It’s a story that everyone has some knowledge of but the addition of some great tunes makes it even more accessible and the ideal production for audiences of all ages.

“I know we’ve not had much of a summer up to now but we’re all keeping our fingers crossed that the sun will be shining by July and that umbrellas won’t be needed for our first outdoor show.

“The Merlin Theatre’s garden really is a magical spot in the middle of busy Nether Edge and the perfect location for this show.”

Easy Street Theatre Company - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

With 50 members, each year the company performs two large budget shows at some of Sheffield's most prestigious theatres.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd.

To book for either July 7 performance of Dream On visit stagestubs.com/easy-street-theatre-company-2/dream-on