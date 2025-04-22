Neil is back on stage…in the year’s most unusual musical
Then family life and business commitments took over and the Millhouses-based father of three took his last theatre bow.
Eight years after making that final appearance, though, Neil is making a return to the stage as he joins Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio for the regional premiere of the show with the year’s most unusual and unexpected title.
Urinetown is an acclaimed satirical comedy set in a dystopian future where a long-running water shortage has made private toilets illegal and citizens must pay to use public facilities which are controlled by a corrupt corporation.
Spending a penny can prove problematic in a place where the privilege to pee at will has become a punishable offence - until a hero appears to start a convenience revolution.
Packed with witty humour, memorable songs, and social commentary, it hilariously critiques capitalism, bureaucracy and environmental neglect, with a protest story that could have been ripped from today’s headlines.
Neil will be playing Bobby Strong, the man who begins to question the system after his father is arrested and sent to the mysterious Urinetown for defying convention by relieving himself in public.
“I didn’t know anything about this show before agreeing to get involved but I think it would be fair to say that its an extremely funny, over-the-top musical satire that’s probably not like anything Sheffield audiences will have seen before,” said Neil.
“It’s got big musical numbers, dark comedy and a surprisingly heartfelt story - you could think of it as a cross between Les Miserables and Monty Python - with lots of pee jokes added to the drama.
“The music is incredible too and you get to see me start a revolution on stage - not bad when I’ve been away for so long.
“And it’s only now that we’re into rehearsals that I begin to see the part is pretty much a parody of all the roles I played in the past.”
Another attraction of the show is that it gives Neil the chance to work again with some old community theatre friends, including director Matthew Walker.
“It’s been eight years since my last show but I’m working with some old friends and I’m excited and petrified in equal measure,” Neil admitted.
“It’s nothing at all like anything I’ve ever done before but after so long away, it’s good to be challenging myself - and the audience!”
For more about Urinetown and for tickets visit www.hhtcsheffield.com