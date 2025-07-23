National Video Game Market Comes to Sheffield

By Altitude PR
Contributor
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
Replay Events' Video Game Market, the UK’s biggest and longest-running retro gaming market, is holding its first Sheffield market on Sunday 3rd August.

The launch event in Sheffield will be held at Ponds Forge Leisure Centre and will provide visitors with the chance to find a variety of retro games, consoles and accessories, as well as experience a UK first hands-on demonstration of G’AIM’E, an innovative light gun controller.

Having held previous events in London, Nottingham, Bristol and more – amassing over 250,000 thousand visitors since 2014 – the Video Game Market is coming to Sheffield, celebrating the city’s pioneering role in video gaming in the UK.

From the breakthrough titles of Gremlin Graphics to the global success of Sumo Digital, Sheffield has long embodied the evolution of video games in the UK – exemplified by the National Video Game Museum calling the city home.

A Nintendo Gamecube controllerplaceholder image
A Nintendo Gamecube controller

Advanced entry tickets for the market are now sold out, but there are still tickets available for second doors at noon, and general entry at 1pm. General tickets cost just £3.50, allowing visitors to experience the array of retro games and exhibitors until 4pm.

Andy Brown, Managing Director of Replay Events, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring our retro gaming market to Sheffield in August.

“Sheffield’s gaming heritage is well known so bringing our market to the city was an obvious move, especially with the National Video Game Museum here, enabling visitors to have a full video game themed day.”

Replay Events' Video Game Market, the UK’s biggest and longest-running retro gaming market.placeholder image
Replay Events' Video Game Market, the UK’s biggest and longest-running retro gaming market.

The demonstration of G’AIM’E will bring an exciting opportunity for visitors to see this modern update of old gaming technology which has gained significant traction in the retro gaming community and achieved its Kickstarter crowdfunding target 14 times over, within a few days.

“We’re over the moon to welcome the G’AIM’E team to the event, exhibiting their amazing new light gun – in a UK first. It’s going to be a fantastic day!”

The growing popularity of the retro gaming markets shows the increase in interest around retro gaming as a whole.

According to a report in February, 24% of Gen Z Brits own a retro gaming console, meanwhile, in July, the UKIE (UK Institute for Entertainment) revealed that 60% of UK players say they return to older games for comfort and familiarity.

Visit https://www.sheffieldgamingmarket.com/tickets/ to get your tickets.

