The Gardener's Rest pub in Neepsend is holding a Musicthon on Wednesday 18th September.

The pub, one of the few urban social community pubs in the country, has a rich tradition for music and cultural events. Regular session players decided to enlist the support of local musicians, friends and those who frequent the hostelry to work together to support this worthy cause.

The Musicthon, a 12 hour musical session, will start at 12 noon on the day and finish at 12 midnight. The informal atmosphere of the pub will encourage seasoned and less experienced performers to take up the baton and continue with the performance throughtout the day and evening.

Some musicians will stay for the duration of the Musicthon. Everyone is invited to come along and participate and/or listen to the range of music from folk, pop, Americana, traditional ballads and celtic roots. People will be invited to sponser a song or make a donation to the charity.

The Gardeners Rest has a long history of charitable events but this is the first time it has chosen an event like this. Anyone can drop in and participate. The pub is entirely owned by a large group of shareholders and managed by an elected Board of Directors.

It prides itself on striving to create community participation through a variety of means and the Musicthon is another example of this. Regular music sessions are one way in which the Gardeners attracts its clientele along with its celebrated riverside garden. If you have got any time on Wednesday 18th September between 12noon and 12 midnight, please drop in and help support the event.