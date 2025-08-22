Murder Trial Tonight IV Brings Courtroom Drama to Life in Sheffield
The innovative production combines cinema and live theatre, beginning with an on-screen introduction to the true-crime inspired story before moving into a fully staged courtroom drama.
Audience members won’t just be watching events unfold – they’ll be stepping into the shoes of jurors, weighing up the evidence as both prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and challenge each other in a tense legal battle.
At the end of the trial, it’s down to the audience to deliberate and deliver their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty? But the final twist comes when the real events are revealed on screen, leaving one question hanging in the air – did you deliver the right verdict?
The show comes with a content warning, as it features flashing images and references to violence, reflecting the dark subject matter at its heart.
Murder Trial Tonight IV – Death of a Landlord promises an unforgettable night of drama, intrigue, and audience participation when it arrives at Sheffield City Hall next spring.