Murder Trial Tonight IV Brings Courtroom Drama to Life in Sheffield

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:48 BST
Sheffield audiences are set to become part of the jury in a gripping new stage experience when Murder Trial Tonight IV – Death of a Landlord comes to town on 8 May 2026.

The innovative production combines cinema and live theatre, beginning with an on-screen introduction to the true-crime inspired story before moving into a fully staged courtroom drama.

Most Popular

Audience members won’t just be watching events unfold – they’ll be stepping into the shoes of jurors, weighing up the evidence as both prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and challenge each other in a tense legal battle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the end of the trial, it’s down to the audience to deliberate and deliver their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty? But the final twist comes when the real events are revealed on screen, leaving one question hanging in the air – did you deliver the right verdict?

Murder Trial Tonightplaceholder image
Murder Trial Tonight

The show comes with a content warning, as it features flashing images and references to violence, reflecting the dark subject matter at its heart.

Murder Trial Tonight IV – Death of a Landlord promises an unforgettable night of drama, intrigue, and audience participation when it arrives at Sheffield City Hall next spring.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice