Murder Trial Tonight IV Brings Courtroom Drama to Life in Sheffield

Sheffield audiences are set to become part of the jury in a gripping new stage experience when Murder Trial Tonight IV – Death of a Landlord comes to town on 8 May 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovative production combines cinema and live theatre, beginning with an on-screen introduction to the true-crime inspired story before moving into a fully staged courtroom drama.

Audience members won’t just be watching events unfold – they’ll be stepping into the shoes of jurors, weighing up the evidence as both prosecution and defence present their cases, cross-examine witnesses, and challenge each other in a tense legal battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the trial, it’s down to the audience to deliberate and deliver their verdict: Guilty or Not Guilty? But the final twist comes when the real events are revealed on screen, leaving one question hanging in the air – did you deliver the right verdict?

Murder Trial Tonight

The show comes with a content warning, as it features flashing images and references to violence, reflecting the dark subject matter at its heart.

Murder Trial Tonight IV – Death of a Landlord promises an unforgettable night of drama, intrigue, and audience participation when it arrives at Sheffield City Hall next spring.