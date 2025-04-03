Murder mystery event raises more than £1,000 for Roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bride wore white …but the killer had a black heart as a day of joy turned into an evening of murder!

The annual Murder Mystery Evening from South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout raised £1,785 when it presented a classic whodunnit case at Sheffield United’s Tony Currie Suite.

Guests for the evening were invited to attend the union of the Sterling and Fordette families - but beneath the elegant décor and the flowing champagne, something sinister was afoot and before the cake could be cut a murder was announced!

And by using a blend of eavesdropping, questioning and other detective skills, the detective teams at every table were able to reach a verdict and unmask the killer in their midst.

“Everybody had to keep their wits about them because it was never clear which of the wedding party was a secret assassin,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“By the end of the evening, though, our killer had been unmasked and we’d raised a fantastic £1,785, which will go directly to supporting some of the region’s most vulnerable young people.”

The Murder Mystery Evening is just one of the fundraising opportunities being offered by the Roundabout team, with everything from personal fitness challenges and quizzes to the always popular A Night at the Musicals, which this year will be at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre for the first time on June 18.

To find out more visit roundabouthomeless.org/event/