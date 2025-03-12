Mumford & Sons Announce Utilita Arena Sheffield Show

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 10:16 BST
Mumford & Sons are pleased to share details of a huge 19-date arena tour of UK/Ireland + Europe later this year, arriving at Utilita Arena Sheffield on 05 December 2025!

The British folk-rock band release their new album, RUSHMERE, on 28 March, and are currently out on a global club tour, ahead of shows in Sydney and North America.

The new arena run will kick off in Stockholm on 5th November, and concludes in London on 10th December. The UK/Irish dates also include shows in Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The band will precede the tour with a big outdoor show at Malahide Castle, Dublin on 7th July, where they last performed back in 2019.

Mumford & Sonsplaceholder image
Mumford & Sons

Venue presale tickets will go on sale from Wednesday 19 March at 10am, accessible my signing up to the Utilita Arena Sheffield newsletter. Any remaining tickets will be available through a general on-sale from Thursday, 20 March at 10am.

