Mum Michelle supports daughter Lauren with 10k challenge

Mum Michelle Moore is showing support for daughter Lauren by getting in training for the Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Lauren is a support worker for South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

And Michelle was so inspired by the work Lauren is doing with the organisation that she decided to sign up for the 10k, which takes to the streets of Sheffield on Sunday, September 24.

And even before she joins the start line, she has already more than half of her £200 fundraising target.

Michelle Moore is supporting RoundaboutMichelle Moore is supporting Roundabout
“I do enjoy running and have done things like the Sheffield Half Marathon in the past so I thought it would be a good thing to do,” said Michelle.

“I actually did the 10k for Roundabout last year and raised £385 so even though I’ve set myself a target of £200 on my Justgiving page, I’m hoping to do even better this time.

“Running is something I do enjoy because it’s both a physical and a mental activity and doing it for such a worthwhile charity makes it even more rewarding.

“I think Roundabout is an amazing organisation and anything we can do to help future generations - especially those who have so much to deal with - is worth the effort.”

You can support Michelle’s Roundabout challenge by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-moore48

