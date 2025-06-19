Mosborough Hall Hotel hosts free community summer fayre

The Mosborough Hall Hotel is hosting its inaugural community summer fayre on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 12pm to 4pm. Entry is free, and the day offers entertainment and food for the whole family to enjoy. Dogs are welcome.

The fayre is filled with activities, including a Bouncy Castle, High Striker, and Crazy Golf. There will be a range of carnival stalls to keep everyone entertained, and local stalls to browse, featuring crafts, cakes, bakes, fudge, and floristry. A selection of street foods is available, such as wood-fired pizza, popcorn, ice cream, and candyfloss. The Hotel’s bar will be open for drinks, and visitors are invited to tour this historic hotel.

The event takes place at Mosborough Hall Hotel, High Street, Mosborough, S20 5EA. Limited parking is available at £5 per car, payable in cash only. All the parking proceeds will be donated to Ashgate Hospice, Registered Charity Number 700636.

Find out more at: www.mosboroughhall.co.uk/forthcoming-events/summer-fayre or call the Hotel team on 0114 248 4353.

Young girl with ice cream at a Summer Fayre.

General manager, Richard Beck, explained: “Mosborough Hall has been a gathering place for the local community for many, many years, whether that’s hosting their weddings and special events, or people just popping in for a drink and dinner. I love that the hotel is a special hub for Mosborough, so we wanted to share that with this event. A chance for everyone to meet the team here, see this beautiful hotel, have some fun, support local traders, and raise some money to help the incredible work of Ashgate Hospice.”