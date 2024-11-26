Montagu Hall Care Home to host magical ‘Big Light Switch On’ with Santa and Tommy Joyce
The highlight of the evening will be a special guest appearance by Tommy Joyce, who will lead the countdown to the grand illumination of Montagu Hall’s Christmas lights. As Tommy switches on the lights, the home will come alive with the magic of Christmas, filling the air with festive cheer for all to enjoy.
In addition to the light switch-on, Montagu Hall will offer a delightful experience for young visitors with Santa’s Grotto, where children can meet Santa Claus, share their Christmas wishes, and immerse themselves in the holiday spirit. The event will also feature festive music, seasonal refreshments, and a warm atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.
The 'Big Light Switch On' is open to all, and Montagu Hall looks forward to celebrating the holiday season with local families and residents.