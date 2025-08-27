Miss South Yorkshire enters her main character era

The new Miss South Yorkshire 2025 is not a beauty pageant.

Miss South Yorkshire, one of the region’s most anticipated annual events, is returning in 2025 with a fresh new vision that celebrates diversity, creativity and female empowerment — and this year, it will be hosted by none other than TV personality Melinda Messenger.

The Grand Finale Black-Tie Gala Event will take place on Thursday October 23 at The Royal Victoria Heritage Hotel, Sheffield, bringing glamour, talent, and purpose together on one stage.

Under the new leadership of Christina Vaughan, award-winning Founder of Cultura Creative, and internationally acclaimed celebrity photographer Alan Strutt, Miss South Yorkshire is evolving into an inclusive, high-profile platform that reflects the region’s diverse talent and values.

The 2025 competition will introduce several new initiatives: Beauty with Purpose – spotlighting contestants’ community and charity projects, with funds raised for local causes; Diversity & Inclusion at its Heart – welcoming contestants from all backgrounds and walks of life, celebrating beauty in all its individuality and authenticity and Regional Pride – a strong focus on showcasing Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s talent, businesses, and culture.

The judging panel combines international renown with local pride, including: Heather Stewart-Whyte – Global Supermodel & Wellbeing Advocate; Gary Cockerill – Doncaster-born Celebrity Make-Up Artist & Beauty Visionary; Chantal Epp – Award-Winning Music Tech Entrepreneur & Disability Advocate; Alison Singleton – Sheffield-born Former Miss UK and Miss World Finalist; Ayo Banton – Leeds-born Artist & International Beauty Photographer; David Donald – Former Top Model, Windsurfer & Kite-Surfer; Environmental Advocate.

Together, they reflect the event’s core values of individuality, creativity and confidence — grounded in South Yorkshire’s proud heritage while bringing global expertise.

Melinda Messenger, beloved TV personality, psychotherapist, and women’s empowerment advocate, will bring star power and warmth to the evening as VIP Host at the black-tie gala.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the event, Melinda said: “I’m thrilled to be part of Miss South Yorkshire 2025. This event reflects a move towards empowering young women in recognising the values of inner confidence and individuality while celebrating the remarkable young women of this region as they embark on their journeys in the world.”

The winner of Miss South Yorkshire will go on to represent the region in the Miss England competition, with the chance to compete internationally at Miss World.

Prizes include: An overseas photoshoot with Alan Strutt and his world-class production team and Beauty workshops and prizes aligned with the event’s focus on holistic wellbeing

Director Christina Vaughan said: “Our goal is to reinvent Miss South Yorkshire for a new generation — one that reflects our values of inclusivity, holistic beauty and purpose. We want to create a joyous event that celebrates and empowers all our contestants, while making South Yorkshire proud on the national stage.”

VIP Hostess, Melinda Messenger

Applications are now open for contestants aged 18–27 (deadline: 30th September 2025).

Entry fee is £30 (£25+VAT), with hardship waivers available upon request.

Instagram / Facebook: @misssouthyorkshire2025