Midge Ure announces Sheffield City Hall show

Acclaimed musician, producer, and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure brings his visionary A Man Of Two Worlds Tour to Sheffield City Hall on Monday, 18th May 2026.

This bold new live concept offers fans a rare and deeply personal concert experience. For the first time, Ure will seamlessly blend his iconic hits and fan favourites with the atmospheric instrumentals that have long featured on his solo albums — many of which have never been performed live. The result is a rich, immersive show designed to take the audience on an emotional journey, both visually and sonically.

From his early days with Slik and The Rich Kids, to defining the sound of the '80s with Ultravox and co-creating the global charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Midge Ure has always challenged musical expectations. With Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards to his name, he continues to push boundaries with this ambitious new show.

Don’t miss the chance to experience a truly unique evening of music that bridges decades of creativity — a live set not just performed, but curated, woven together into one unforgettable narrative.

Venue Pre Sale opens Wednesday 9th July - 9.30am (Accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter)

Tickets go on General Sale Friday 11th July - 9.30am