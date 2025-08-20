Middle Eastern And Persian Stars To Perform In Sheffield This Autumn

By Carol Flynn
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Artstage, the world’s leading promoter of Persian and Middle Eastern music, has announced a series of live performances to take place in the UK and includes an exclusive show in Sheffield this autumn, featuring some of the region’s most celebrated artists.

Bringing together the rich musical traditions of Armenia and Iran, this is an evening of music with an exceptional trio performance by Arsen Petrosyan (duduk), Adib Rostami (kamancheh), and Mehdi Rostami (setar).

The trio weaves a tapestry of sound that is both deeply rooted and beautifully contemporary with haunting melodies and intricate improvisations.

Dates: Sunday 16th November, 2025

Arsen Petrosyan

Venue: Firth Hall

Times: 7pm

Cost: £16 standard, £10 concessions

