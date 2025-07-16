Mermaids, dragons, pirates and spies in a summer of fun at Crystal Peaks

Mermaids, dragons, pirates, all the fun of the circus and even a spot of espionage…it’s all happening as Crystal Peaks launches a summer of Fantastic Free Friday events.

Running at the award-winning Sheffield shopping centre from July 25 to August 29, the free fun sessions will offer something for every member of the family throughout the school holiday period in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium.

Friday July 25 will be Green Fingers Friday, a chance for young gardeners to let creativity sprout and grow as they decorate their own small pot, before planting their favourite seeds in magic expanding soil to take home and nurture.

Adding to the magic of the day, there will also be a special appearance from Mother Nature's best friend Earthling, a giant, blooming tree creature.

Mermaids, pirates and circus adventures - it's all happening at Crystal Peaks this August.

Spy School arrives on August 1 in both the Central Atrium and outside Next, where young spies will test stamina, agility, co-ordination and speed as they master a range of activities, including target practice, laser dodge, speed tests along with a giant inflatable assault course!

There’s a wildlife theme on August 8 with a chance to get up close to a variety of fascinating creatures, including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates.

During the open session, there will be an opportunity to meet, learn about, and gently interact with the animals, with an experienced presenter on hand to share interesting facts, answer questions, and ensure a safe, engaging experience for all.

Animals of a more exotic style take over on August 15 with a day of Unicorns vs Dragons, with the two mythical beats telling tales of their mystical adventures, playing games and dancing the day away.

A face painter will also be on site throughout the day to transform visitors into a range of magical creature.

Seas the Day is the motto on August 22 as visitors set sail on the seven seas with captain and crew in a search for a mysterious mermaid lagoon.

A motley crew of pesky pirates will patrol the malls recruiting shipmates to help them find their true treasure - a real-life Mermaid.

Finally, on August 29, there will be a day of circus activities with a special circus skills workshop welcoming everyone to join in with a wide range of equipment such as diablo, plate spinning, juggling, stilts, hula hooping, ribbon twirling and more.

There will also be appearances from roaming circus acts, such as Crazy Clowns and the Nimble Acro-balance entertainers.

For further information visit crystalpeakscentre.com