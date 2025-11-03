Mercatum - Christmas Artisan Markets return to Haddon Hall for 2025

Mercatum at Haddon Hall

This winter, the Mercatum Christmas Artisan Markets will return to the timeless surroundings of Haddon Hall - one of England’s most enchanting historic houses - for a celebration of craftsmanship, creativity and Christmas spirit.

Set within the magnificent interiors of this 900-year-old manor house, and extending into its gardens, Mercatum has grown to become one of the East Midlands’ most beloved festive events. This year’s market promises to be the most captivating yet - with more than 250 different artisans and makers over five weeks, carefully selected for their exceptional talent and quality, offering everything from handmade ceramics, jewellery and textiles, to fine chocolate, perfume, woven goods and one-of-a-kind seasonal treasures.

But Mercatum is more than a market - it’s a wonderful day out steeped in atmosphere. Wander through the Tudor and Elizabethan rooms, dressed for the season with greenery, candlelight and richly decorated trees. Outside, the Lower Courtyard will transform into a twinkling Alpine Village, where wooden chalets brim with gifts and the sound of live music drifts on the winter air.

In the dedicated Food & Drink Hall, visitors can find artisan producers offering warming treats and delicious delicacies to take home or enjoy on the day - from handcrafted fudge and cheese to small-batch spirits and seasonal preserves. Seating will be available inside for those wishing to pause, taste and take in the festivities.

Haddon Hall

In the Stable Studio, daily craft demonstrations will invite guests to slow down and savour the joy of making. Watch traditional techniques in action - including basket weaving and wreath-making - all offered as free drop-in sessions throughout the day.

Lady Edward Manners said:

"Over the past few years, Mercatum has become a treasured part of the season, not only for the quality of our artisans but for the joy and wonder visitors find here. With the Hall dressed in its festive best, and so much to discover, we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to experience the magic of Christmas at Haddon.”

Ticket information:

Morning and afternoon admission is £12.80 per person and includes parking. Green Tickets are available for £9.40 to visitors arriving via public transport, offering a full day’s entry. Historic Houses members may attend free of charge, with parking available for £4.

To find out more and book your tickets, visit: https://www.haddonhall.co.uk/events/event/mercatum-christmas-artisan-market-2025/

Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market

Wednesday 12th – Sunday 16th November

Wednesday 19th – Sunday 23rd November

Wednesday 26th – Sunday 30th November

Wednesday 3rd – Sunday 7th December

Wednesday 10th – Sunday 14th December

Morning Tickets: 9.15pm – 12.45pm

Car Park opens: 8.30am – 12.45pm

Afternoon Tickets: 1.00pm – 4.30pm

Car Park opens: 12.45pm – 4.30pm

Adult – (16 + years) – £12.80

Child – (5-15 years) – £4

Infant – (0-4 years) – FREE

Green – (All day entry) – £9.50

Historic House Admission (Please present membership card) – £0.00

Historic House Parking (Parking fee for HH members) – £4

All entrance tickets can be pre-booked online or bought on the day.