Men's Choir to perform at Minster

The celebrated Leeds Male Voice Choir are in final rehearsals for a spectacular concert in Doncaster Minster on Saturday 15 June at 7.30pm, which will feature an eclectic and uplifting mixture of music fit for a summer evening.

The choir has been entertaining audiences for over a century, performing in churches, cathedrals, and concert halls throughout the North of England. Under the direction of Musical Director Tim Knight, the choir has departed from much of the traditional male voice choir repertoire, drawing on influences from men’s choirs overseas while still paying homage to the choir’s local roots, drawing in singers of all ages and backgrounds, even releasing an album of concert favourites entitled The Road Not Taken last year - the choir’s first new release in over forty-five years!

Under the direction of Mr Knight, who has been at the helm since 2014, the choir will also travel to Prague in September for a series of special concerts. Mr Knight says: “Our aim has always been to sing the widest variety of music, so long as it’s good of its type.”

Ryan Jones, originally from Doncaster has sung with the choir for a number of years said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to my hometown to perform at the Minster. We may be on tour in Prague later in the year, but singing in Doncaster Minster with the choir is going to be the highlight of the year for me”.

The concert will feature a wide variety of music including sacred and contemporary pieces, songs from the shows and highlights from the choir’s recent album The Road Not Taken.