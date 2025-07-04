Meet The Holocaust Survivor: Janine Webber BEM

Tuesday 5th August 13:00 - 14:30. Janine will be sharing her testimony of survival, providing a poignant truth about loss, survival, strength, and acceptance of minorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in 1932 in Lwów, Poland, Janine endured unimaginable loss and hardship during the Holocaust. She faced constant danger, lost all members of her immediate family, and endured horrific conditions in multiple hiding places. She was eventually rescued by a Polish man named Edek, who first hid her in an attic and reunited her with her aunt, before she adopted a new identity and was sent to a Catholic convent to live with a priest.

Janine's testimony continues to provide a poignant truth about resilience, loss, and survival, alongside a powerful message of acceptance of minorities. Please note: due to the sensitive material in Janine's talk, we advise this talk is suitable for individuals aged 14+.

About Us

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Webber BEM

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.

Details

Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.

General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.

Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child

Book now to meet Janine Webber, Tuesday 5th August ,13:00 - 14:30

The National Holocaust Museum: Memorial Gardens

Summer 2025 full events schedule: