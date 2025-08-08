Meet the Forge Bakehouse team at Graves Park Food and Drink Festival
The festival, which takes over Sheffield’s largest park on August 30 and 31, is a weekend-long celebration packed with food, live music, markets, family entertainment and more.
For the Forge Bakehouse team, it will be a chance to showcase the range of acclaimed products produced at the company’s Abbeydale Road bakery.
Forge Bakehouse has shops and cafes in Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road, Beauchief, Lodge Moor and Dronfield, as well as an outlet at Sheffield Station.
It is currently launching a new venture - Deli by Forge Bakehouse - at 910 Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross.
“Being at the Graves Park Food and Drink Festival will give us a chance to introduce our fantastic products to an even bigger audience,” said Forge Bakehouse Head of People, Products and Customer Experience Michael Bevan.
“Please do come along and say hello and discover for yourselves why we are now one of Sheffield’s best-loved foodie favourites.”
Nominated for multiple awards, Forge Bakehouse offers an acclaimed range of artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and savouries.
The Forge Bakehouse cafés are also known for their coffee and tea selection, with a team of experienced baristas regularly introducing new offerings.
The Beauchief café and shop in Hutcliffe Wood Road also features locally made butter, milk, and a variety of Sheffield-sourced meats and other products.
There’s also a selection of finest British farmhouse and artisan cheeses - supplied by Cheese and Friends - and available at Beauchief and Lodge Moor.