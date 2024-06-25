Meet the cast of Chariots of Fire at the Crucible

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Theatres' heart-pounding new production, Chariots of Fire, is based on the extraordinary true story from the 1924 Paris Olympics and the Oscar-winning film. The cast are dashing through rehearsals, but took a breather to talk about their experience in the run-up to the opening of the show on Saturday 6 July.

How familiar are you with the film? Had you watched it before getting the role?

Adam (playing Harold Abrahams): No, I hadn’t watched it, but I’m glad I hadn’t. I think the script gives itself the liberty to create a more sensitive and complex Harold, watching the film would have perhaps changed my interpretation.

Michael (playing Eric Liddell): Not very! I have memories of men running down a beach in slow motion but that’s about it.

Chariots of Fire runs at the Crucible from Saturday 6 – Saturday 27 July 2024

Lois (playing Jennie): In all honesty, I watched it for the first time the night before the audition! All I knew was that there was running, a beach and a LOT of Vangelis.

Chariots of Fire is so well known for its famous musical soundtrack. How do you feel when you hear the music, and what sort of effect do you think it will have on a live audience?

Bessy (playing Sybil): Our composer, Frew, has incorporated the soundtrack into our show in a very clever way. In my opinion, music is the easiest way to evoke nostalgia and I think that our live audiences will definitely feel that, even if they haven’t seen the film.

Leo (playing the Prince of Wales): It’s such an evocative piece of music – it’s swelling and thrilling and the first time we heard it in the rehearsal room, we all got goosebumps. I’m hoping it will have the same effect on the audience – especially with the lights and set and action that we’ve got planned. It’s almost impossible to not get carried away with the music.

Michael (playing Eric Liddell): It’s very emotive, you can’t help but be moved by it. It stirs something and I think, and hope, it does the same for the audience.

Have you performed in Sheffield before or is this your first time in the city?

Leo (playing the Prince of Wales): I have! This is show number three. Or five, depending on how you look at it. Last year, I performed in The Good Person of Szechwan and the year before I did ROCK / PAPER / SCISSORS, which was three plays all happening at once in the Crucible, Lyceum and Playhouse. So Chariots of Fire will be show number five. I hope there’s more – it’s the best theatre in the world.

Bessy (playing Sybil): I had the pleasure of performing at the Lyceum in Beauty and the Beast in 2023. Sheffield audiences love pantomimes and were incredibly welcoming, warm and engaged! I can’t wait to perform at the iconic Crucible and maybe spot some familiar faces in the audience.

Michael (playing Eric Liddell): I have! A long time ago I came to Sheffield to sing in the Songs of Praise school choir of the show. We did not win and I’m definitely not bitter about it…

How does it feel to be in Sheffield? Are there any places you’ll be visiting during your time here?

Leo (playing the Prince of Wales): I love performing at the Crucible – it’s my favourite theatre to visit and to perform in and I’m always grateful for the opportunity to spend time in my hometown. I’ll definitely be visiting Public for a Mezcal Negroni. I suspect my days of visiting Corporation are over... And I’m hoping to get some walks in the Peak District.