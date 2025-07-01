Meet international cricketing legend Adil Rashid at Leeds Waterfront Festival as Northern Superchargers bring cricketing fun to Leeds Dock

This weekend, the Leeds Waterfront Festival returns to Leeds Dock – and this year, there’s a brand-new reason to get down to the water’s edge!

The Northern Superchargers are joining the fun, bringing high-energy cricket games, big giveaways, and a chance to meet international cricket legend, Adil Rashid.

Taking place on Saturday 5th July, the festival will be bursting with Dragonboat racing as 24 teams go head-to-head in a thrilling riverside contest, alongside street food stalls, family rides, live music, and free activities for all ages. But the fun doesn’t stop there…

The Northern Superchargers cricket experience will offer families the chance to bat, bowl, and catch in a series of fast-paced games perfect for all ages, with prizes, photo opportunities, and cricket-themed fun throughout the day. Whether you're a die-hard cricket fan or looking for your next family activity, it's your chance to get stuck into the action and feel the energy of The Hundred ahead of its return to Headingley this August.

From 12–2pm, fans will have the rare opportunity to meet Adil Rashid – England World Cup winner, local legend, and star of the Northern Superchargers. He’ll be on hand to meet with fans, pose for photos, and even share some cricketing tips.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Leeds Waterfront Festival,” said Ella Voase, Marketing Manager for the Northern Superchargers. “It’s a brilliant chance to connect with local families in a vibrant, community setting, and to bring some of that matchday magic to the city ahead of a huge summer at Headingley. Adil’s appearance will make it extra special – it’s not every day you get to meet a World Cup winner at your local festival!”

Fans can catch Adil Rashid and the Northern Superchargers this summer at Headingley Stadium throughout August, where the electric atmosphere goes far beyond the cricket. Expect fireworks, live music, family-friendly entertainment, delicious food and drink, and a vibrant community spirit that makes every matchday an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for all four Northern Superchargers home matchdays are available now via thehundred.com, with prices starting from just £18 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.