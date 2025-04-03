Meet Benny the Bunny at Crystal Peaks this Easter
The award-winning Sheffield shopping mall will be hosting a visit from Easter favourite Benny the Bunny on April 11 from 10.30am to 3pm.
On April 8, between 11am and 3pm, there will also be a Easter Scavenger Hunt as well as egg painting, Easter Bunny Hunt, and Glitter Tattoos, all in the Crystal Peaks Market.
And on April 9 and 10, from 10am to 3pm, the Silly Spring Fairies will be adding some seasonal sparkle for Crystal Peaks visitors.
Other Easter activities available in the central atrium will include a doodle board, free sticker printing and free flower garlands.
“Whatever the weather we have a perfect blend of Easter activities for all the family,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“It’s free and it’s fun and we hope every activity will be a hit with all our junior crafters.”