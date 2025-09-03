Meadowhall launches streetwear tribute to Sheffield trainer collector Nick Carr

Meadowhall has unveiled a one-of-a-kind streetwear and trainer exhibition celebrating the legacy of lifelong Sheffield sneaker enthusiast Nick Carr, now open on the Upper High Street outside Size? until September 28.

The launch gives visitors an exclusive view of some of the rarest and most personal pieces from Nick’s renowned collection, while raising funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Curated by Nick’s son, Edward Luxton Caval, and brought to life by the NJJC Collective – the digital archive he founded to share his father’s passion – the exhibition features 35 hero pairs specially selected to mark Meadowhall’s 35th anniversary. Each pair tells its own story and includes iconic releases from Nike, adidas and Puma alongside unique apparel pieces that reflect Nick’s love of sneaker culture.

Highlights include the ultra-rare 1/500 exotic-skin adidas Kegler, limited 1/500 adidas Micropacer Hamper and one-of-a-kind personalised Nike Air Max 97 ID from 2006 - offering visitors a truly memorable and powerful experience, all while supporting a vital local cause.

Edward Luxton Caval, NJJC Collective founder and Nick’s son, said: “Seeing Dad’s collection displayed like this in his hometown is incredibly moving. Every pair has a memory attached, and now thousands of people can share in those stories. Launching at Meadowhall and seeing already stopping to reminisce and connect, feels like the perfect way to honour him and support Weston Park Cancer Charity at the same time.”

The tribute feels especially meaningful for the family as Nick’s wife, Jayne, worked for years as a visual merchandiser at Meadowhall’s House of Fraser store, creating displays just floors away from where Nick’s collection is on display.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “This exhibition means a great deal to Jayne, Edward and everyone at the centre. To see visitors’ reactions is a reminder of how powerful community and creativity can be. It’s the perfect way to celebrate our 35th anniversary while raising funds for such an important local cause.”

With donations accepted via dedicated QR codes, the event is expected to generate vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity, whose team were on hand at the launch to meet visitors and talk about their work.

Melissa Erwin, Legacy & In Memory Fundraising Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, added:“It’s fantastic to be part of such a special project. This exhibition is already inspiring generosity and conversation, which means more vital care and support for people affected by cancer in our region.”

For more details follow @njjccollective for behind-the-scenes updates.