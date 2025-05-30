May Sell-Outs Mark 34 Years of Magic at Utilita Arena Sheffield

May has been a blockbuster month at Utilita Arena Sheffield, with thousands of fans packing out the venue for a string of completely sold-out shows, reaffirming its status as one of the UK’s leading live entertainment arenas.

Comedy legend Peter Kay kicked off the month with back-to-back sell-outs, bringing his record-breaking tour to the Steel City with two nights of laughter!

Olly Murs returned to the Arena, charming fans with his pop hits. His long-awaited headline show was met with huge demand, selling out in advance and delivering an amazing night.

Premier League Darts brought the world’s top players as they battled it out in the final round of league fixtures. The crowd saw Sheffield once again cement its reputation as a hotbed for world-class darts.

Just 24 hours later, global icon Kylie Minogue turned the Arena into a full-scale Padam party with her Tension Tour. The show marked Kylie’s biggest tour in over a decade and demand was sky-high, with fans treated to an evening of hits, glam, and glitter.

In addition to the packed public schedule, the venue also played host to exclusive rehearsals from a major international artist earlier in the month, further demonstrating Sheffield’s appeal as a world-class destination for touring talent.

This record-breaking month also coincides with a milestone for the venue – Utilita Arena Sheffield is proudly celebrating its 34th year in show business, marking over three decades of bringing world-class entertainment to the heart of South Yorkshire.

Dom Stokes, General Manager at Utilita Arena Sheffield, said:

“It’s been a phenomenal month for the Arena – a brilliant mix of music, comedy and sport, with the eyes of the UK entertainment scene firmly on Sheffield. We're proud to continue delivering unforgettable live experiences to our city and beyond. The demand we’ve seen is a testament to the incredible artists who choose to play here.”

Follow us on social or visit utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk for upcoming shows and ticket availability.