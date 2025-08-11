Markham Vale reopens after exciting refurbishment

An exciting refurbishment has seen the much-loved community pub transformed with a new bar and designated dining areas for locals and new guests to enjoy a relaxed drink or meal, as well as new furniture and cosy décor, to make customers feel at home.

The much-loved community pub also now features Woodie’s Den, a magical woodland-themed area where kids will be able to let their imaginations run wild, with games, activities, and special events. Kid’s discos will be held in Woodie’s Den every Friday night from 4-6pm, with craft sessions also taking place every Saturday from 12-2pm.

When the sun is shining, children can explore the garden and let loose in the outdoor play area, while their parents relax nearby with a meal or drink in hand.

The Little Castle reopened its doors last week, with Sarah Barker, a Community Relationship Fundraiser for Ashgate Hospice, joining General Manager Sara Hargreaves in pouring the first pint.

Sarah was chosen as The Little Castle’s community hero for all the work she does in fundraising for the local area, including organising a 10k midnight ‘sparkle walk’ at the beginning of July.

To ensure that locals could feel part of the fabric of Woodie’s from the outset, The Little Castle offered local guests a ‘Pint for Your Past’ - giving away free pints in exchange for local stories and memories of the pub, which featured on a memory wall over the opening weekend.

Alongside a menu of pub classics, The Little Castle will serve Marston’s award-winning kids’ menu and is home to the fantastical Woodie’s Sweet Factory, a self-serve bar where kids can swap magic tokens for treats to top their Woodie’s Sweet Factory Sundae. The Little Castle is also offering a ‘Kids Eat for £1’ deal on Monday-Friday throughout the summer holidays, with kids also able to eat for free every Wednesday, giving families affordable options for enjoying a meal out during the school holidays.

Sara Hargreaves, General Manager at The Little Castle, said:“We’re so excited to be able to welcome all of our locals back to The Little Castle, in fact lots of them have popped in already and celebrations continued over the weekend. It was an honor to be joined by Sarah to pull the first pint, she does so much for our community. We want to encourage as many people to come and see what we’ve done to the place as possible, the more the merrier!”

For more information or to book a table, visit: https://www.littlecastlepubmarkhamvale.co.uk/woodies or The Little Castle’s Facebook page.

4 . Contributed Sara Hargreaves, General Manager at The Little Castle Photo: Submitted Photo Sales