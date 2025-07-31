Marketing agency is hot on charity fire walk sponsorship

Sheffield-based B2B creative marketing agency Objective continues to give back to the South Yorkshire community as it sponsors a hot new fundraiser for three of the region’s main homelessness charities.

The Objective team are currently preparing for their 15th anniversary, and as part of the celebrations, are giving even more time and money to support local good causes.

Only recently they were the cup sponsors for the Battle of the Waste Companies, the football match arranged by Rotherham company KCM Waste Management , which raised more than £10,000 in support of young cancer patient Sophie White.

Now they’re preparing to raise the temperature as they sponsor an autumn Fire Walk in support of youth homelessness charity Roundabout, the Archer Project and NOMAD.

Objective managing director Dan Broadbent

The sizzling charity event will be held at the Sheffield Amphitheatre, overlooking Sheffield Station and the city centre, on the evening of October 21.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent said the company was proud to sponsor the evening by creating a new brand identity for the event, alongside an engaging multichannel marketing campaign.

“We have worked really closely with Roundabout over the years, and are delighted to be given the opportunity to sponsor the Fire Walk, in support of charities making a massive difference to the lives of some of the region’s most vulnerable people,” he explained.

“We have become the UK’s fastest growing B2B creative marketing agency, thanks to the support of South Yorkshire businesses, and our incredible Sheffield based team.

The fire walk will support three South Yorkshire homelessness charities.

“As we mark our 15th anniversary, we continue to give back to our local community, by working closely with even more fantastic charities including Roundabout.”

To take part in the October 21 Fire Walk visit www.sheffieldfirewalk.com