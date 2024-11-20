Maltby Grammar Hub hosts festive events in the run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maltby Grammar Hub has announced some exciting events to help spread festive cheer throughout the community this Christmas!

The new hub, which has transformed the historic former Grammar school building, will kick off Christmas by holding some special Wreath Making Workshops.

The fun and relaxed sessions will take place at 2pm and 6pm on Tuesday 3 December, hosted by Side Farm Flowers and are set to be cosy events of creativity, laughter, and delicious treats.

Whether a seasoned crafter or a total beginner, the team will guide participants through creating a beautiful, personalised wreath using a selection of homegrown/locally sourced and long-lasting foliage, dried flowers, luxury ribbons, seeds, berries, and cones. All materials are provided, and there will be a selection of refreshments and homemade cakes to enjoy while you work.

Tickets are £33 per person. To book visit: https://form.jotform.com/243102213073338

In addition, in partnership with Hits Radio, Maltby Grammar Hub will also be a drop-off location for donations of toys, puzzles, and sensory items to support the ‘Mission for Christmas’ initiative. From 4th -15th December community members are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped gifts to the Hub, which will then be distributed to local children in need.

David Horrigan, Executive Director from Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We can’t wait for our exciting Christmas events to take place at the Maltby Grammar Hub’s first Christmas! We are looking forward to celebrating the season with our Maltby community and for the building to be a bustling hub of activity once again. We hope people will join us at our wreath making workshop and don’t forget about dropping off any Christmas presents so, along with partners Hits Radio, we can help spread some festive cheer to those children who need it this year.”

The £5.9 million Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5 million to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building. This ambitious project has breathed new life into the site, creating a dynamic, multi-purpose facility that will bolster education, employment, and enterprise opportunities in Maltby and the surrounding areas.