Male Voice Choir on Song for Doncaster Minster Spectacular

Leeds Male Voice Choir are making their final preparations for a choral extravaganza of uplifting music in the splendid surroundings of Doncaster Minster on Saturday 15th June at 19.30.

One of the leading choirs in Yorkshire, Leeds Male Voice Choir regularly sing throughout the North of England and in the post pandemic years have performed to delighted audiences in Lancaster, Newcastle, Whitby, Bridlington, Dewsbury and of course Leeds.

With award winning Musical Director Tim Knight at the helm, the choir sings an exciting range of music, drawing from composers across the world whilst honouring the choir’s mining roots in the heart of South Leeds. The choir has a busy annual schedule of performances but also found time in 2023 to record an album of concert favourites entitled The Road Not Taken.In September the choir will travel for a special series of concerts in Prague.

Ryan Jones who grew up in Doncaster and who now sings with Leeds Male Voice Choir said, “I’m really looking forward to returning to my hometown to sing with the choir. We may be singing on the international stage in Prague this September, but for me performing at home, in Doncaster Minster is going to be my highlight of the year”.

The concert will feature music made famous by Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald; with pieces by Schubert, Faure, Rheinberger and Sibelius. Highlights from the choir’s recent album The Road Not Taken will also be included.