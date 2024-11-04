Make your festive shopping count this season at Cavendish Cancer Care's Christmas market

Local cancer support charity Cavendish Cancer Care is hosting its popular Christmas market on Wednesday, December 4th, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Tapton Hall (Shore Lane, Sheffield, S10 3BU). The market will feature a range of local businesses selling gifts including handmade chocolates, locally made gin, art prints, books, candles and more.

Entry tickets are £7.50 and include a mulled wine or hot chocolate, a festive sweet treat and of course a donation to help support the work of the charity.

There will also be a raffle and the charity’s fundraising team will be selling Cavendish’s own range of scented candles and reed diffusers, exclusively designed for Cavendish Cancer Care and inspired by essential oils used in the charity’s therapy work.

Tapton Hall offers further catering options on the night including turkey sandwiches and festive High Tea, these can be pre-ordered by emailing [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased on the website at www.cavcare.org.uk/events/cavendish-christmas-market, or buy them on the night at Tapton Hall.

