Make a difference in 2025 by supporting local traders in your area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we reach the middle of January, life in 2025 has generally returned to normality. But after a busy festive season, many independent local traders are faced with the bleak reality of running a small business at the most challenging time of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the New Year begins, one quick scroll through social media will bombard you with January sales from just about every well known high-street brand. Yet, for many small businesses and independent traders it is simply impossible to slash their prices when the New year begins.

That’s why events company Craft & Flea strives to give an inclusive platform to the independent traders in your local area. Craft & Flea’s popular Indie Market will be coming to Sheffield's The Steamworks on Sunday 26th January, featuring over 40 individual stalls exhibiting a curated collection of the area’s finest artisans and makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike the mass-produced products found in major highstreet brands, the products at this event are created by some of the most skilled creative minds, who prioritise the creation of long-lasting, high quality products over wide profit margins. And what’s more, when you purchase from a Craft & Flea trader you are supporting real people, their families and livelihoods.

Recent Craft & Flea event at The Steamworks

Kennedy, Craft & Flea organiser said: “We’re so excited for another year visiting The Steamworks - our Indie Markets here have always been a great success! We’ve got a wonderful bunch of small businesses lined up, who have been hard at work preparing some amazing new stock for 2025.”

Doors open at 10am and the event runs until 4pm. Entry fee is £2.50; Under 12s are free.

Sheffield Indie Market Promotional Material

Website: www.thecraftandflea.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/craftandflea/

Instagram: @thecraftandflea