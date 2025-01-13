Make a difference in 2025 by supporting local traders in your area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
When the New Year begins, one quick scroll through social media will bombard you with January sales from just about every well known high-street brand. Yet, for many small businesses and independent traders it is simply impossible to slash their prices when the New year begins.
That’s why events company Craft & Flea strives to give an inclusive platform to the independent traders in your local area. Craft & Flea’s popular Indie Market will be coming to Sheffield's The Steamworks on Sunday 26th January, featuring over 40 individual stalls exhibiting a curated collection of the area’s finest artisans and makers.
Unlike the mass-produced products found in major highstreet brands, the products at this event are created by some of the most skilled creative minds, who prioritise the creation of long-lasting, high quality products over wide profit margins. And what’s more, when you purchase from a Craft & Flea trader you are supporting real people, their families and livelihoods.
Kennedy, Craft & Flea organiser said: “We’re so excited for another year visiting The Steamworks - our Indie Markets here have always been a great success! We’ve got a wonderful bunch of small businesses lined up, who have been hard at work preparing some amazing new stock for 2025.”
Doors open at 10am and the event runs until 4pm. Entry fee is £2.50; Under 12s are free.
Contact: [email protected]
Website: www.thecraftandflea.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/craftandflea/
Instagram: @thecraftandflea