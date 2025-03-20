Mail Boxes Etc sponsorship creates lasting memories for Roundabout show

South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout will be creating lasting memories when it takes to the stage at Sheffield’s Lyceum for it’s annual Night at the Musicals thanks to a new sponsor partnership.

A Night at the Musicals will be at the Lyceum for a one-night only showcase of home-grown talent on Wednesday, June 18, compered by Classic FM presenter and Channel 5 news host Dan Walker.

This year’s lineup of singers and dancers will be joined on stage by a team of West End actors, including Sheffield-born original Billy Elliot star James Lomas, Rebecca Lisewski and Wilf Scolding, along with professional singers Meg Birch and Stephanie Hill

And for the first time, the show will have its own souvenir programme, thanks to sponsorship by city company Mail Boxes Etc.

“We are delighted that the Mail Boxes Etc team have agreed to print our programme for us,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We have been asked so many times in the past why there isn’t a programme but now our guests will be able to enjoy an evening of great music and take away a special souvenir once the final curtain has fallen.”

Mail Boxes Etc are joining Grand Central Developments, who have sponsored every Night at the Musicals since the event was launched.

Other support comes from Irwin Mitchell, who print the show’s flyers, Isaac Lawrenson Media, which films the event, and Mercure Hotels, who are providing rooms for the show’s West End stars and rooms for the cast to use during the evening too.

“A Night at the Musicals brings you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performers - but none of it would be possible without the support of our generous sponsors,” said Denise

“Last year’s show was a complete sell-out so although June might seem a long way off right now, we do advise you to book early, with tickets available at prices ranging from £15 to £32.

“The 2025 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever now we are moving to the Lyceum and you won’t want to miss it!”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit www.roundabouthomeless.org./events/a-night-at-the-musicals-25/