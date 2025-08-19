Magna welcomes prehistoric giants to South Yorkshire

Big things have been stomping their way through Magna Science Adventure Centre. The iconic Yorkshire attraction’s Ferocious Fridays have welcomed hyper-realistic, life-sized dinosaurs to roam the grounds every Friday in August.

Magna have partnered with prehistoric royalty RentaDinosaur, who are specialists in bringing some of the most popular dinosaurs back to life through interactive shows and walkarounds. Recent Fridays have seen the arrival of Ruby the Megalosaurus, Neo the Neovenator and their other T-Rex-cellent friends.

Thousands of families across South Yorkshire and beyond have had the chance to interact with the friendly giants, with each week introducing a new dinosaur to the offering.

"We’re thrilled with the incredible response to our Ferocious Fridays, when dinosaurs roam Magna – the atmosphere has been electric, and the feedback from families has been overwhelmingly positive," said Richard Hammill, CEO of Magna Science Adventure Centre.

Ruby the Megalosaurus greeting children outside the entrance.

"Ferocious Fridays are a bold new addition to our wider Science Packed Summer programme, a calendar of thrilling live science shows, bringing explosive and unforgettable family fun to Magna every week. It’s all part of our mission to inspire curiosity, ignite imaginations, and make science accessible and exciting for everyone this summer."

Each week, a different series of exciting workshops and activities have been lined up including live forge demonstrations, rocket launches and bursting flames, all coordinated by the experienced education team.

Following extensive refurbishment and investment, Magna’s visitor attraction offers ample opportunity for families to engage with immersive, science-based exhibits that incorporate Rotherham’s rich steel heritage with cutting-edge science. In addition to this, throughout summer Magna’s family favourites Sci-Tek adventure play zone and Aqua-Tek splash park will have their doors open, giving families chance to cool off in the British sunshine.

Magna’s Science Packed Summer is running continuously through the six-week school break, so there’s still plenty of time to head over and get involved with the excitement. Don’t forget that the purchase of a standard admission ticket can be converted into a free ‘Many Magna Returns’ annual pass, meaning you can return as many times as you wish, free of charge, for a whole year.