Magna unveils ‘Ferocious Fridays’ - bringing prehistoric showstoppers to South Yorkshire every Friday this August!

Stomp into Summer with Magna’s brand-new Ferocious Fridays. Teaming up with the team over at RentaDinosaur, the Yorkshire-based visitor attraction is set to bring T-rexcellent fun to Templeborough every Friday this August.

With no two weeks the same, visitors will have the opportunity to walk with a different dinosaur each week, including the likes of the mighty Megalosaurus, king of the Cretaceous T. Rex, and more! These prehistoric pals will be found roaming Magna’s striking industrial attraction, creating the perfect day out for science and history enthusiasts alike. Get up close and personal with some of the biggest Jurassic icons, with plenty of opportunities to snap some dino-mite photos as well.

For the creatives, Magna’s fantastic educational programme will be offering a dinosaur feet craft activity, perfect for imaginative young minds eager to get hands-on with their work. And for those looking for a showstopper, RentaDinosaur will be running their live, interactive How to Train Your Dinosaur shows, jam-packed with entertainment for all ages.

Emily Walsh, Family Learning Coordinator said: “We are so excited to invite you to our Ferocious Fridays at Magna this August! With a different dinosaur stomping through our doors each week, alongside the super engaging ‘How to Train Your Dinosaur’ show, we are really going to be having some dino-mite family fun this summer!”

Magna's iconic 'Face of Steel' exhibit.

Alongside this, there will be ample opportunities to explore Magna’s main visitor attraction, blending immersive exhibits with science, steel and education. Spread across four pavilions alongside the captivating show at The Big Melt, the attraction hosts plenty of family-friendly entertainment to amplify an already raptor-ous day of fun! Family favourites Aqua-Tek splash park and Ski-Tek adventure playground will also be open throughout the season- so what’s not to love?

Tickets can be purchased alongside standard admission, or with a Many Magna Returns annual pass. And what’s more, the purchase of standard admission entitles you to uncapped FREE returns from 1 year of purchase, perfect for those looking to tick each dinosaur off their list!

Event and Ticketing Details

Dates: Every Friday August 2025.

Bruno, one of the dinosaurs set to make an appearance at Magna's Ferocious Fridays.

Venue: Magna Science Adventure Centre, S60 1FD

Ferocious Friday shows require pre-booking in addition to standard admission. Visit www.visitmagna.co.uk for prices, booking, and full details.

Get in Touch:

01709 720002

@VisitMagna (Instagram, Facebook, X)