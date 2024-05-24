Magna launches Yorkshire’s largest outdoor splash park for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magna is promising to deliver a super spring bank holiday that will include exciting adventures for all the family, including, crafts, trails and the eagerly anticipated opening of Aqua-Tek: South Yorkshire’s largest outdoor water play area.

Aqua-Tek will open its gates for the summer on May 25. Complete with water cannons, secret geysers and splash zones, the popular splash park promises to provide the perfect location to cool down and enjoy the summer sun.

Throughout the spring bank holiday break, between 25th May – 9th June, Magna will be hosting daily activities for all the family to enjoy. Visitors will be given the chance to explore Magna’s newly renovated Water Pavilion, which includes new interactive exhibits, giving youngsters the opportunity to learn how electricity is generated through water turbines, saving sea creatures from the effects of pollution, as well as exploring a wide range of hands-on experiments.

Elsewhere in the attraction, daily forge demonstrations will take place, visitors will be given the chance to master the art of flight with flight simulators, as well as enjoying a range of activities including creating bird feeders, designing badges and making grass heads. You can also take part in interactive trails throughout one of the region’s largest attractions.

Over the past two years, Magna has invested more than £2 million in upgrading key parts of the popular attraction. At the same time, the centre has seen a record number of visitors attend, with more than 100,000 visitors passing through its doors over the past 12 months.

Kevin Tomlinson, Chief Executive, Magna Science Adventure, said: “The spring bank holiday weekend marks the beginning of our summer activities programme, giving youngsters the chance to make the most of the warmer weather by enjoying the thrill of our adventure playground Sci-Tek, as well as cooling off from the hot summer sun in Aqua-Tek.

“As the extensive refurbishments we’ve undertaken over the past two years near completion, there has never been a better time to explore Magna. Our upgraded Water Pavilion has new hands-on experiments for all the family to enjoy and our annual pass means that whatever the weather throws at us during the spring bank holiday, there is plenty to explore and enjoy at Magna!”

Many Magna Returns annual pass, which provides access to Magna for a full 12 months, can be upgraded for free after purchasing general admission tickets via Magna’s website. Blue Peter badge holders can enter for free with a full paying adult, simply bring your Blue Peter card on arrival.