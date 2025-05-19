Magical lantern trail set to light up Gulliver’s Valley this winter

Gulliver’s Valley has revealed it will host an incredible lantern show this winter in a first of its kind for the popular resort.

Land of Lights, which will light up the skies at the Rotherham theme park, will be a mile-long visual voyage exploring 12 vivid dreamworlds of imagination and illumination.

The highly-anticipated festival, which has taken place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes since 2022 and Gulliver’s World Resort in Warrington since 2023, will now also see Gulliver’s Valley join the winter fun for the first time.

It will open on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.

More details, including when tickets go on sale, will be revealed in due course with customers advised to sign up to the mailing list on www.landoflights.co.uk to be the first to hear the latest news.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “Our Land of Light events have proven to be extremely popular at Milton Keynes and Warrington with each received thousands of visitors every year, so we are delighted to be extending into Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham for the first time giving even more people the chance to experience what truly is a magical event.

“Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food on offer.

“As a family-company, Gulliver’s is always looking at new ways for families to create magical memories and spend quality time together and Land of Lights does just that. The festival will also help to boost the local economy with the creation of more jobs and bringing more people into South Yorkshire which is always welcome news.

“It’s a fantastic attraction not just for those from the immediate area but we also expect people to visit from far and wide because it really is an eye-opening experience suitable for all the family. It’s a great opportunity to get Rotherham on the map and showcase something spectacular in the run up to Christmas.

“We are expecting a lot of interest so would encourage people to sign up to our exclusive mailing list which will shine a light on sneak peeks and big announcements. We hope as many people as possible will join us this winter.”

For more information, please visit: www.landoflights.co.uk