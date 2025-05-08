'Magical' and accessible theatre show premieres in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘magical’ theatre show showcasing the creativity of Rotherham young people will premiere this month as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture celebrations.

Sheffield-based theatre company The Blanket Fort Club creates accessible, inclusive shows for families and children with complex needs and disabilities.

Their new immersive show, Last Unicorn Airways, takes the audience on a global adventure through engaging music, puppetry, comedy, and sensory storytelling.

The show has been co-created with children from four Rotherham SEND schools - Kelford, Hilltop, The Willows and The Abbey - in partnership with Nexus Academy Trust.

The show is highly tactile and visual, using imaginative play, universal sign language, and non-verbal storytelling to explore themes of adventure, connection, and belonging.

Through this work, children have made artwork and design work to shape the show, and they will watch it come alive on stage on Saturday, May 24.

Miranda Debenham, disabled Sheffield producer for The Blanket Fort Club, said: “Accessible and inclusive storytelling is not only more fun, more engaging and more thoughtful than traditional theatre, it is also opening up doors for the next generation to experience art in all its forms.

"Young disabled people can get a huge amount from co-creation practices like ours. This work platforms the creativity of young people often underrepresented in the arts.

“Whether it's being able to express their ideas and be taken seriously, or seeing their artwork on stage, the impact on their confidence and development is transformative."

The show focuses on two baggage handlers who recreate a round-the-world journey, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale The Flying Trunk.

Last Unicorn Airways premieres at Grimm & Co in Rotherham, as part of its Festival of Stories.

The show centres on two baggage handlers who recreate a round-the-world journey, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale The Flying Trunk.

It is highly tactile and visual, using imaginative play, universal sign language, and non-verbal storytelling to explore themes of adventure, connection, and belonging.

At the end, participants are invited to join performers on stage and explore an interactive tunnel installation filled with glittering surprises- and to meet the elusive unicorn.

Last Unicorn Airways is an immersive, accessible show ideal for families and children with complex needs and disabilities.

Every audience member also receives a sensory keyring - designed to support engagement, choice, and play. Audiences are also encouraged to move freely and make noise.

Rooted in the belief that theatre should be a shared experience for everyone, The Blanket Fort Club tackles barriers that exclude disabled children and their families from theatre.

Their shows are designed to offer families - often for the very first time- the chance to enjoy theatre together in a joyful, welcoming environment.

The cast and creative team is also almost entirely from South Yorkshire.

Actor Will Batty said: “This is a magical show that taps into a sense of freedom and play, which will hopefully inspire and rejuvenate grown-ups just as much as children.

“It's been a pleasure to come back to rehearse in my hometown of Barnsley, and especially at and in partnership with the Barnsley Civic where I first started to make my baby steps as a professional actor.

“There is a wealth of talent up north, and this is work that embraces all we are as artists.”

Last Unicorn Airways is funded by Arts Council England and commissioned by Barnsley Civic and Stockton Arts Centre.

It is suitable for people with complex needs including neurodiversity, autism spectrum disorder, profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Book tickets for the Rotherham premiere here

The one-hour show then goes on tour to Oldham Coliseum (May 28th), Harrogate Theatre (May 29th), Interplay Theatre in Leeds (May 30th) and Sheffield Theatres on August 2.