"Love’s Complicated" - Love, Disability, and Autonomy - a Theatre Production by Life Act
Ian and Mandy's love story begins with a chance encounter, but as their relationship deepens, they grapple with the challenges imposed by their disabilities. From overbearing support staff to judgmental outsiders, the couple faces a myriad of obstacles that raise profound questions about equality and autonomy.
Directed and performed by Life Act members, "Love’s Complicated" offers a raw and authentic portrayal of the lived experiences of individuals with disabilities. The play tackles themes of love, independence, and the right to make one's own choices, challenging audiences to confront their preconceptions and biases.
"This production is a testament to the resilience and strength of individuals with disabilities," says Charlie, Drama Facilitator for Life Act. "Through storytelling and performance, we aim to shed light on the barriers faced by disabled individuals in matters of love and autonomy."
"Love’s Complicated" contains elements of strong language and adult themes, making it suitable for audiences aged 14 and above.
Event Details:
"Love’s Complicated" by Life Act, Rotherham Civic Theatre, Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1EB
Thursday, March 28th, 7:30 PM
Tickets can be booked online: https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651871
Life Act has been empowering adults with learning and/or physical disabilities through the performing arts since 2011. As a disability-led theatre company, Life Act prioritises the voices and choices of its members, ensuring that every production reflects their authentic experiences and perspectives. The organisation welcomes individuals of all experience levels to join and explore their creativity in an inclusive and respectful environment.
"We believe in celebrating the talents and contributions of every individual," says Amelia, Drama Facilitator at Life Act. "Whether you're a seasoned performer or new to the stage, Life Act offers a welcoming space to express yourself and connect with others."
For more information about Life Act and "Love’s Complicated," please visit https://www.roarlifeact.com/