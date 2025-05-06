Love to be… returns to Sheffield with massive inner-city house festival

With a lineup boasting house music royalty, the festival will take full advantage of FORGE’s expansive layout. Effingham Road will be closed off to accommodate the STREET STAGE, headlined by Sam Divine, alongside Barbara Tucker, Todd Terry, The Shapeshifters, Adelphi Music Factory, and Trimtone.

Complete with a colossal sound system, CO2 cannons, entertainers, glitter stalls, street food, and open access to the courtyard, this stage will be the beating heart of the festival.

Inside the warehouse, the MUSIC FACTORY STAGE pays homage to Love to be’s… original club location, featuring sets from legendary DJs such as Victor Simonelli, Alison Limerick—performing her iconic hit Where Love Lives—Allister Whitehead, Tom Wainwright, and Love to be… founder Tony Walker, delivering a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of 90s house music.

For VIP festival-goers, the funkyLove and Funk My Disco-hosted VIP STAGE will serve up an exclusive blend of soulful, funky, and underground nu-disco, with funkyLove’s Soraya Vivian performing live. Meanwhile, Mando Records will transform the WORKROOM into a high-energy rave cave, spotlighting fresh house and tech talent, led by label boss Kyle Robertson.

Love to be… has long been synonymous with cutting-edge house music. Having originated in 1994 at the Music Factory on London Road, it established itself as the North’s original super club, famed for its unparalleled atmosphere and iconic lineups. Following a milestone 30th-anniversary year, which saw 30 celebrations spanning Miami to Sydney, the brand now returns to its roots with renewed energy and a thriving community of dance music lovers.

Tickets are selling fast, with second-release passes available for £52 plus booking fee via lovetobeevents.co.uk. VIP upgrades include perks such as queue jump, premium facilities, private bar access, and exclusive DJ sets.

If there’s one festival to mark on the summer calendar, make sure it’s Love to be… Sheffield.

