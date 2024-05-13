Lost In Music Comes to Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on 24 May 2024.

Get ready to recreate the magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on 24 May 2024.

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind and Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of Disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

Lost in Music - Sheffield City Hall

It’s the feel-good show of the year. Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home! This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists, estates, management companies or similar shows. Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.