Lost Chord UK’s Maltby music and sport project is a game changer

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 09:18 BST
The worlds of sport and music are coming together in an exciting and innovative way through Music That Moves, a new community project for the people of Maltby from Lost Chord UK.

Lost Chord UK is the South Yorkshire-rooted charity that has been transforming the lives of people with dementia and other neurological conditions through the power of interactive music for 25 years

Developed in partnership with Rotherham United Community Trust’s More Than Football initiative, the groundbreaking Music That Moves project brings the power of music and movement to inspire and energise the whole Maltby community.

“Maltby, like many communities, faces significant challenges when it comes to physical inactivity and social isolation,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood

“Music That Moves is here to break down these barriers by offering a fun, accessible entry point to physical activity, not just to people living with dementia but to anybody who wants to come along and join in the fun.

“These unique sessions combine music and movement to bring people together while gently introducing them to physical activity in a welcoming and joyful environment.”

Music That Moves is being held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Maltby on the first Monday of every month and at Maltby’s Salvation Army on the third Monday of the month until December.

The free lunchtime sessions start at 12.15pm and include free homemade soup and refreshments and an interactive musical session featuring Lost Chord UK’s professional musicians, supported by the Lost Chord UK volunteers.

Lost Chord's Music that Moves project is bringing the people of Maltby together

“With music at the core, the sessions are designed to encourage social interaction, physical movement, and connection - all while having fun,” said Jean.

“The sessions are dementia-friendly, free to attend, and take place within a 10-minute walk from participants' homes, making it easy for anyone to join in.

“Maltby is a special place for Lost Chord UK because it’s where we began more than 25 years ago and our aim is to get the Maltby community moving, socialising and experiencing the positive benefits of both music and sport.

“By breaking down barriers to more fun, we can lay a brilliant foundation so that more people can enjoy sport and the outdoors alongside music.

“Music is the glue in football, from the opening ceremony at major tournaments to local chants for your favourite teams.

“Singing together with strangers connects us in memories that never leave us and this plays an important part in our work supporting people with dementia.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our partners, including Rotherham United Community Trust’s More Than Football initiative, Sport England, the Football Foundation, and local supporters like St. Bartholomew’s Church, the Salvation Army, and Rotherham Borough Council, this exciting project is free, accessible, and ready to make a difference in the lives of Maltby residents.

“This unique collaboration between music and sport is a game-changer for Maltby.

“Whether you're looking to meet new people, boost your confidence, or take those first steps toward a more active lifestyle, Music That Moves is here to help you do it - with a smile on your face and a song in your heart!”

For more information about Lost Chord UK and its Music That Moves sessions visit www.lost-chord.org.uk

For more on Rotherham United Community Trust’s More Than Football campaign visit https://ruct.co.uk

