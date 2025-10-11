Looking for the perfect way to kick off the countdown to Christmas, in Sheffield?
Frozen Festivities
A Sheffield Family Christmas Concert at Victoria Hall
Saturday December 6, 2025, 12pm and 3pm
Featuring music from the popular films Frozen and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You'll also enjoy performances of a menu of iconic holiday classics and a few festive surprises to get you in the Christmas spirit!This lively afternoon of music is fun for all ages, from 0-100, and is performed by Endcliffe Orchestra and the Sheffield Youth Orchestra.
Tickets will sell out quickly so booking in advance is strongly recommended.
Victoria Hall is wheelchair and buggy accessible and this event is suitable for babes in arms.
Co-leaders - Ralph Dawson and Nathan Wright and Conductor - River Edis-Smith
Tickets available online from Try Booking via www.endcliffeorchestra.com or www.sheffieldyouthorchestra.com