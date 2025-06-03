Loneliness Awareness Week 2025: Meeting Loneliness Together
Taking place from Monday 9 to Sunday 15 June, this year’s theme of Meeting Loneliness Together is about reducing the stigma around this natural human emotion, raising awareness and empowering everyone to make connections across the UK and the world.
As part of the week, there will be events held on campus bringing together music, creativity and connection to help tackle loneliness and build community.
Events include:
- Monday 9 June, 11am–3pm, Hallam Square - music, stalls and spin bikes for our Cycle for Loneliness challenge
- Monday 9 June, 3pm, The Void Cinema - Free screening of the radio play Autumn of My Years with actor Henry Dawe
- Wednesday 11 June, 11am–3pm, Hallam Square - Bucketball Challenge, arts and crafts, and more music and stalls
Loneliness can affect anyone, and its effects can be profound and wide-ranging. In 2022, 49.63% of adults (25.99 million people) in the UK reported feeling lonely occasionally, sometimes, often or always.
The Campaign to End Loneliness, hosted by Sheffield Hallam University, is a network of national, regional and local individuals working through community action, good practice, research and policy to tackle loneliness.
The Centre for Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University carries out internationally recognised research on loneliness, which is both informed by, and able to inform, policy and practice. The Centre offers an innovative, multidisciplinary approach to loneliness research, seeking to understand the wider societal explanations for, and potential solutions to, loneliness across the life-course.
Professor Andrea Wigfield, Director of the Centre for Loneliness Studies and Co-Director for the Campaign to End Loneliness, said: “Loneliness can affect anyone at any point in their life and it is vital we empower people to talk openly about their experiences and help to remove the stigma around this natural human emotion.
“Let’s raise awareness, make connections, and show that no one has to face loneliness alone.”