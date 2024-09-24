Local Children's hospice gives supporters their chance to win big this autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across the UK have the chance to win big through Martin House Children’s Hospice’s Glitter Ball online auction, as the annual event returns to Rudding Park this October.

With several showstopping prizes and a chance to make a real difference to the lives of children and young people with life-shortening conditions, those who didn’t secure a ticket to the event still have the chance to bid on prizes.

This year’s black-tie event, which includes a Champagne reception, three-course dinner, and entertainment in aid of the hospice’s largest public appeal ever, ‘THE BUILD’. The event will culminate in both live and online auctions, showcasing a range of top prizes, including a luxurious stay at Rudding Park, a sunrise balloon flight for two with Yorkshire Balloon Flights, a seven-course tasting menu at Prashad, and event tickets for First Direct Arena Leeds.

One lucky person will have the chance to win the Rudding Park star prize for just a £10 a ticket, whilst other experiences are available to bid on through the auction site.

Martin House Children's Hospice's Glitter Ball

Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The Glitter Ball event, sponsored by HARIBO, is the biggest single fundraising event of the year for Martin House, helping the hospice to provide vital care and support to families across Yorkshire.

“This year, the money raised will help the hospice to complete ‘THE BUILD’ - Martin House’s £21.9m plan to refurbish and extend the facilities.

“The project is set to be complete by winter 2025, and will enable Martin House to continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come. These plans have been created in collaboration with the families using the hospice, including the children themselves, to ensure their needs are front and centre of the project.”

Donated by Rudding Park, the exclusive package includes; a two-night stay in a two-bedroom luxury lodge, dinner at the renowned FIFTY TWO restaurant, a BBQ dinner at the lodge, breakfast, golf on the Hawtree Course and Repton Short Course, spa access, and unique experiences like Woodland Bathing and a Rasul.

Martin House Children's Hospice, CEO: Clair Holdsworth

Jon Hughes, Managing Director at HARIBO UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to be headline sponsor of the Glitter Ball again this year, with one lucky person having the chance to win a year’s supply of HARIBO. 2024 has been an incredible year for Martin House with the launch of its most ambitious fundraising campaign – THE BUILD – along with a host of fantastic events and initiatives throughout the year.

“As one of Yorkshire’s largest manufacturers and employers, we have been a proud partner of Martin House for over 15 years with a common purpose of creating childlike happiness and memorable moments for children and families. Events like these ensure that the hospice can continue to provide support to children and young people with life-limiting illnesses across Yorkshire.”

Hosted by Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate radio, The Glitter Ball will take place on Friday 11 October and feature an elegant Champagne reception, three-course dinner, and lively entertainment. This popular event is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Yorkshire to come together and make a difference in the lives of children and young people in need.

Participants can visit the auction website here: www.martinhouse-auction.com , register for an account and start bidding on their favourite items.

For more information and to enter the Glitter Ball auction, please visit https://www.martinhouse-auction.com/lite-ui/?controller=home